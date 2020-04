BRIEF-Nexstim Updates Its Future Outlook For 2020

April 3 (Reuters) - Nexstim Oyj:

* REG-NEXSTIM PLC UPDATES ITS FUTURE OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL YEAR 2020

* NEXSTIM OYJ - CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAVING A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT IT’S NO LONGER POSSIBLE TO GIVE AN ACCURATE NET SALES ESTIMATE FOR FULL YEAR 2020 BEFORE LENGTH OF HEALTH CRISIS IS BETTER KNOWN

* NEXSTIM OYJ - UPDATED FUTURE OUTLOOK: FULL YEAR 2020 OPERATING LOSS IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE IN COMPARISON TO YEAR 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)