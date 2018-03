BRIEF-NEXT Biometrics Group: Contemplated Private Placement

March 21 (Reuters) - Next Biometrics Group Asa:

* NEXT - CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ‍IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT, COMPANY IS CONTEMPLATING TO RAISE UP TO NOK 120 MILLION BY ISSUING NEW SHARES IN COMPANY​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE USED TO FURTHER SCALE COMPANY ACTIVITIES WITHIN SMART CARD AND GOVERNMENT ID SEGMENTS.​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE DETERMINED BY COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)