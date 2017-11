Nov 1 (Reuters) - NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP ASA:‍​

* NEXT BIOMETRICS CHOSEN BY FUJITSU AS FUTURE SUPPLIER OF CONSUMER AND COMMERCIAL PC FINGERPRINT SENSORS‍​

* NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP ASA - ‍FUJITSU CLIENT COMPUTING LIMITED HAS IMPLEMENTED NEXT FINGERPRINT SENSORS IN CONSUMER AND COMMERCIAL NOTEBOOK AND TABLET PRODUCTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)