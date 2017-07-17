BRIEF-Next Digital accepts offer for possible disposal of certain magazines

July 17 (Reuters) - Next Digital Ltd

* Accepted an indicative offer from W Bros. Investments Ltd to proceed to negotiate a formal agreement

* Indicated valuation for magazine businesses under possible disposal is approximately HK$500 million

* Agreement regarding possible disposal of group’s Hong Kong and Taiwan business interests in Next Magazine, Sudden Weekly, Face, Me! And Next+one​

* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange from 1:00 P.M. On 17 July

* Potential purchaser W Bros. Investments has paid a sum of HK$10 million earnest money