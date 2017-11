Nov 30 (Reuters) - Next Games Oyj:

* REG-NEXT GAMES CORPORATION SHARES SUBSCRIBED FOR WITH STOCK OPTIONS

* ‍24 292 SHARES HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED FOR WITH STOCK OPTIONS​

* ‍ENTIRE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF EUR 12 981.56 TO BE RECORDED IN RESERVE FOR INVESTED UNRESTRICTED EQUITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)