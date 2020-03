March 17 (Reuters) - Next Science Ltd:

* DUE TO COVID19 OUTBREAK IN U.S., SEEING DISRUPTION TO ACTIVITIES INCLUDING REDUCED HOSPITAL VISITS BY DISTRIBUTION AGENTS

* TOO EARLY TO REASONABLY ANTICIPATE SALES IN Q2

* EXPECT COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF 2 NEW PRODUCTS IN U.S. IN H2 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)