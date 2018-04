April 13 (Reuters) - NEXTBIKE POLSKA SA:

* ITS PLN 5.5 MILLION GROSS OFFER FOR STARTING AND MANAGING CITY BIKE SYSTEM IN ZIELONA GORA CHOSEN BEST

* UNDER OFFER COMPANY TO DELIVER AND SERVICE 360 BIKES TILL NOV. 30, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)