April 16 (Reuters) - NEXTBIKE POLSKA SA:

* SIGNS 3.2 MILLION ZLOTY AGREEMENT WITH KALISZ CITY FOR CITY BIKE RENTAL SYSTEM

* UNDER AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH KALISZ CITY - MIEJSKI ZARZAD DROG I KOMUNIKACJI (KALISZ CITY) COMPANY TO LAUNCH, MANAGE AND OPERATE CITY BIKE RENTAL SYSTEM IN YEARS 2018-2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)