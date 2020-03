March 20 (Reuters) - NextCell Pharma AB:

* NEXTCELL IN DISCUSSIONS ABOUT PATIENTS WITH COVID-19

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PARALLEL DISCUSSIONS WITH SEVERAL HOSPITALS HAVE BEEN INITIATED TO TREAT PATIENTS WITH COVID-19, SEVERE RESPIRATORY TRACT INFECTION CAUSED BY NEW CORONAVIRUS, WITH STEM CELL PRODUCT PROTRANS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)