March 14 (Reuters) - NEXTCELL PHARMA AB:

* NORDIC TECH HOUSE TO INVEST IN STEM CELL COMPANY NEXTCELL PHARMA

* AGREEMENT STATES THAT NORDIC TECH HOUSE WILL RECEIVE A TOTAL OF 2 MSEK IN NXTCL SHARE

* NORDIC TECH HOUSE COMMITS ITSELF TO A LOCK-UP CLAUSE NOT TO DIVEST SHARES DURING 2 YEAR AGREEMENT. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)