July 7 (Reuters) - NextCure Inc:

* NEXTCURE INITIATES PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL STUDY OF NC410, A NOVEL IMMUNOMEDICINE, FOR SOLID TUMORS

* NEXTCURE INC - ANTICIPATES INITIAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 PORTION OF TRIAL BY SECOND HALF OF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)