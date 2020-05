BRIEF-Nextcure Presents Biomarker Data And Updated Clinical Results From Phase 1 Portion Of Its Nc318 Clinical Trial

May 29 (Reuters) - NextCure Inc:

* NEXTCURE PRESENTS BIOMARKER DATA AND UPDATED CLINICAL RESULTS FROM PHASE 1 PORTION OF ITS NC318 CLINICAL TRIAL AT THE 2020 VIRTUAL AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING

* NEXTCURE INC - EARLY BIOMARKER DATA SUGGEST COLLECTIVELY POTENTIAL OF NC318 TO BLOCK S15-MEDIATED IMMUNE SUPPRESSION

* NEXTCURE INC - EARLY BIOMARKER DATA SUGGEST INCREASE OF PD-1 EXPRESSION ON CIRCULATING CD4+ T CELLS WHILE ON TREATMENT