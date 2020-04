April 13 (Reuters) - NextCure Inc:

* NEXTCURE PROVIDES UPDATE ON CLINICAL TRIAL ACTIVITIES DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* NEXTCURE - TO TEMPORARILY DELAY STARTING NC318 COMBINATION CLINICAL TRIAL IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER WITH STANDARD-OF-CARE CHEMOTHERAPIES

* NEXTCURE INC - TO TEMPORARILY DELAY INITIATING PHASE 1 PORTION OF A PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL FOR NC410