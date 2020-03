BRIEF-NEXTDC Reaffirms FY20 Rev, Underlying EBITDA View

March 19 (Reuters) - NEXTDC Ltd:

* TO DATE, THERE HAS BEEN NO NOTICEABLE CHANGE TO NEXTDC’S SALES PIPELINE AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* REAFFIRMS ITS FY20 REVENUE AND UNDERLYING EBITDA GUIDANCE RECENTLY PROVIDED

* ALSO REAFFIRMS ITS FY20 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE IN RANGE OF $320 MILLION TO $340 MILLION

* RISK OF ANY MATERIAL SUPPLY-SIDE IMPACTS TO CO’S OPERATIONS AND ONGOING DEVELOPMENTS ARE CURRENTLY CONSIDERED TO BE LOW

* UNDERLYING DEMAND FOR NEXTDC’S PREMIUM DATA CENTRE SERVICES IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN ROBUST

* BALANCE SHEET, DEBT POSITION ROBUST, WITH ABOUT A$450 MILLION OF CASH & COMMITTED UNDRAWN BANK FACILITIES AVAILABLE AS AT 29 FEB