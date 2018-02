Feb 23 (Reuters) - Nextdc Ltd:

* SEES FY18 CAPEX BETWEEN $220 MILLION TO $240 MILLION

* HY ‍REVENUE UP 32% TO $77.5 MILLION​

* HY PROFIT AFTER TAX OF $8.4 MILLION VERSUS $19.3 MILLION

* SEES ‍FY18 REVENUE BETWEEN $152 MILLION TO $158 MILLION​

* SEES FY18 UNDERLYING EBITDA BETWEEN $58 MILLION TO $62 MILLION