April 1 (Reuters) - NEXTEDIA SA:

* FY EBITDA EUR 1.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS: NEXTEDIA IS NO LONGER ABLE TO CONFIRM WITH CERTAINTY ASSUMPTION OF STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH IN 2020

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, THE AMOUNT OF DEBT WAS REDUCED BY € 1.0 MILLION COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND REACHED € 5.2 MILLION.