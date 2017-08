June 26 (Reuters) - NEXTEDIA SA:

* COMPLETED A € 2.7 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT CAPITAL INCREASE

* LAUNCHES CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 3.5 MILLION WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS OF SUBSCRIPTION

* NEW SHARES PRICE EUR 1.08 PER SHARE

* NUMBER OF NEW SHARES CREATED: 3,218,684

* ON PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS: 14 OLD SHARES ALLOW SUBSCRIBING FOR 3 NEW SHARES Source text: bit.ly/2sTFQvR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)