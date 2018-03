March 13 (Reuters) - Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS $‍351.8​ MILLION VERSUS $294.7 MILLION

* ‍FY REVENUE UP 0.9% TO US$3,878.0 MILLION​

* ‍ BOARD RECOMMENDS PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF OR US$0.028 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: