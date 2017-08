Aug 15 (Reuters) - Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd

* Revenue increased by 2.6 pct to $1,974.1 million compared with $1,923.8 million for six months ended June 30, 2016

* Company's backlog of booked business was $24.0 billion as at June 30, 2017

* HY profit attributable to equity holders of company increased by 20.7 percent to $179.7 million

* Board does not recommend payment of any interim dividend