April 8 (Reuters) - NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd:

* FULL-YEAR DIVIDEND TARGET OF 6.87P REAFFIRMED FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 (2019: 6.65P)

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS NOT HAD ANY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON COMPANY OR ITS UNDERLYING PORTFOLIO

* GENERATION (UNAUDITED) IN FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 WAS 4.7% ABOVE BUDGET (2019: 9.1%)