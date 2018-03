BRIEF-Nextera Energy And Jinkosolar Announce Deal For Millions Of Solar Panels

March 30 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy

* NEXTERA ENERGY AND JINKOSOLAR ANNOUNCE DEAL FOR MILLIONS OF SOLAR PANELS; JINKOSOLAR TO BEGIN MANUFACTURING SOLAR PANELS IN FLORIDA

* NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS ‍THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY​

* NEXTERA ENERGY INC - ‍COMPANIES AMENDED AGREEMENT THIS MONTH, AND JINKOSOLAR WILL SUPPLY NEXTERA ENERGY WITH UP TO 2,750 MEGAWATTS OF SOLAR MODULES​

* NEXTERA ENERGY INC - ‍IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA​