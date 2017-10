Oct 10 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Inc:

* Nextera Energy Capital Holdings says ‍total liquidation amount of preferred trust securities is $300 million ​

* Nextera Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. Announces redemption of 5 7/8 percent preferred trust securities of Fpl Group Capital Trust I

* ‍nextera Energy Capital says Fpl Group Capital Trust I will redeem on Nov. 9, all of outstanding 5 7/8 percent preferred trust securities at $25​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: