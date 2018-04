BRIEF-Nextera Energy Partners Announces Sale Of Canadian Renewable Portfolio

April 2 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Partners:

* NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP ANNOUNCES SALE OF CANADIAN RENEWABLE PORTFOLIO

* DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MILLION

* DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MILLION IN EXISTING DEBT

* NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS - ‍AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB​

* YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BILLION TO $1.15 BILLION