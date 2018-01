BRIEF-Nextera Energy Partners Posts Q4 Loss $1.67/Common Unit Attributable To Co

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Partners Lp:

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $197 MILLION VERSUS $191 MLN‍​

* QTRLY LOSS PER COMMON UNIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $1.67

* NEXTERA ENERGY - NET LOSS IN Q4 AND FY PERIODS WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO A $101 MILLION TAX REFORM-RELATED CHARGE REFLECTING REVALUATION OF CO‘S DEFERRED TAX

* NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SEES 12 TO 15 PERCENT/YEAR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS BEING A REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS THROUGH AT LEAST 2022‍​

* NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS - NOW SEES DEC 31, 2018 RUN RATE EXPECTATIONS FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BILLION TO $1.15 BILLION

* THE DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE RANGE FOR CAFD OF $360 MILLION TO $400 MILLION REMAINS UNCHANGED‍​

* NOW EXPECTS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DEC. 31, 2017, RUN RATE EXPECTATIONS FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE $830 MILLION TO $930 MILLION

* EXPECTS ANNUALIZED RATE OF Q4 2018 DISTRIBUTION PAYABLE IN FEB 2019, TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.81 TO $1.86 PER COMMON UNIT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.56, REVENUE VIEW $258.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2DR7sto) Further company coverage: