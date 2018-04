BRIEF-Nextera Energy Partners Preliminary Qtrly Total Operating Revenues $212 Mln Vs $198 Mln

April 24 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Inc:

* NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP - PRELIMINARY Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP OF $1.21

* NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP - PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MILLION VERSUS $198 MILLION

* NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP - SEES ANNUALIZED RATE OF Q4 2018 DISTRIBUTION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.81 TO $1.86 PER COMMON UNIT

* NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS - NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PERCENT/YEAR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS "REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS" THROUGH AT LEAST 2023