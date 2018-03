March 27 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Partners Lp:

* NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ‍ON MARCH 22, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO 2 TEN-YEAR FORWARD-STARTING INTEREST RATE SWAP AGREEMENTS BEGINNING MARCH 26, 2028

* NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ENTERED INTO ‍FORWARD SWAPS WITH A TOTAL NOTIONAL VALUE OF $5 BILLION - SEC FILING​ Source text - bit.ly/2uqmDGr