BRIEF-Nextera Energy Reaches Agreements To Buy Certain Assets From Southern Co

May 21 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Inc:

* NEXTERA ENERGY REACHES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS AND ADDITIONAL ASSETS FROM SOUTHERN COMPANY

* NEXTERA ENERGY - DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BILLION

* NEXTERA ENERGY INC - TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS

* NEXTERA ENERGY INC - NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY

* NEXTERA ENERGY INC - NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BILLION TO $7 BILLION OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING

* NEXTERA ENERGY INC - INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BILLION PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: