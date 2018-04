BRIEF-NextEra Energy Reports Qtrly Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.94

April 24 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Inc:

* FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.94

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018

* ALSO CONTINUES TO EXPECT A COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE IN ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN RANGE OF 6 TO 8 PERCENT THROUGH 2021

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $4.16 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.84 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

