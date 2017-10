Oct 12 (Reuters) - Nextgentel Holding ASA

* ‍Change of CFO in Nextgentel Holding ASA​

* ‍CFO of Nextgentel Holding ASA, Tom Nøttveit, resigns from his position​

* gaute Wigenstad Krekling has been appointed as new CFO and will commence his employment with company no later than 1 February 2018​

* ‍Tom Nøttveit will continue to serve in position as CFO until Krekling commences his employment​