April 27 (Reuters) - NEXTGENTEL HOLDING ASA:

* SELLS KVANTEL FOR NOK 250 MILLION

* AGREES TO SELL THE DATACOM PROVIDER KVANTEL AS TO BROADNET AS

* THE SALE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE MARGINAL IMPACT ON THE OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW IN NEXTGENTEL GROUP. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)