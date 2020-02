Feb 18 (Reuters) - Nexstim Oyj:

* TWO NEXSTIM TMS SYSTEMS WITH SMARTFOCUS® TECHNOLOGY INSTALLED IN ITALY

* HAS SOLD AND INSTALLED TWO TMS SYSTEMS WITH SMARTFOCUS® TMS TECHNOLOGY TO TWO LEADING NEUROSCIENCE INSTITUTIONS IN ITALY

* NEXSTIM SYSTEMS WERE SOLD IN END OF 2019 AS CAPITAL SALES. SYSTEMS WERE INSTALLED AND THEIR USER TEAMS WERE TRAINED IN 2020