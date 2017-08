July 28 (Reuters) - Nextstage Am Sas:

* NEXTSTAGE SHOULD EXCEED ITS ANNUAL INVESTMENT GOAL OF €40M AND ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO PROCEED WITH A CAPITAL INCREASE IN THE COMING MONTHS

* ANNOUNCES A NEW INVESTMENT OF EUR 11.5MLN

* ON TRACK FOR LONG-TERM OBJECTIVES, NAMELY BUILDING DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO OF 40 TO 50 COMPANIES AND CAPITALIZATION OF EUR 500 MILLION