March 14 (Reuters) - NEXTSTAGE AM SAS:

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 13.15‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-DEC NAV PER SHARE AT EUR 110.38, UP 4.7 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO‍​

* REITERATES MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES OF REACHING EUR 500 MILLION OF TARGET ASSETS IN 2020

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 13.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AIMS FOR INVESTMENTS AT EUR 50 MILLION IN 2018 IF MARKET CONDITIONS PERMIT IT‍​