BRIEF-NextStage Targets Long-Term Portfolio Of EUR 500 Mln

May 28 (Reuters) - NEXTSTAGE SCA:

* AT MARCH, 31 2020 NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) BEFORE NEUTRALISATION OF PREFERENCE SHARES -15.4% TO EUR 220.3 MILLION (VERSUS EUR 260.5 MILLION AT 31/12/2019)

* CASH POSITION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 EUR 35.9 MILLION

* ON COVID-19: REVALUATION OF ALL 19 PARTICIPATIONS OF ITS PORTFOLIO AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* OUTLOOK: MAINTAINS ANTICIPATION OF POSSIBLE RECAPITALIZATION NEEDS OF CERTAIN PARTICIPATIONS DUE TO LACK OF VISIBILITY

* OUTLOOK: NO PRECISE INVESTMENT TARGET FOR FY 2020

* OUTLOOK: REITERATES GROWTH AMBITIONS AND DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY WITH LONG TERM OBJECTIVE OF EUR 500 MILLION PORTFOLIO SIZE