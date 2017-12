Dec 18 (Reuters) - Nexus Energy Services Inc:

* NEXUS ENERGY SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES BITCOIN IMPLEMENTATION TO ITS OIL BUSINESS

* NEXUS ENERGY SERVICES SAYS WORKING HARD TO CAPITALIZE FROM “BITCOIN BOOM”

* NEXUS ENERGY SERVICES SAYS ACCORDING TO ITS CALCULATIONS, AVERAGE ENERGY COST OF 1 BITCOIN WOULD EQUATE TO 20 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: