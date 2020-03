March 10 (Reuters) - Nexus AG:

* IN 2019, SALES IMPROVED FROM KEUR 136,469 TO KEUR 147,648 (+8.2 %).

* FY GROUP EBT INCREASED CONSIDERABLY BY 14.9 % TO KEUR 17,444 (PREVIOUS YEAR: KEUR 15,181)

* FY EBITDA INCREASED BY 27.1 % TO KEUR 33,947 (PREVIOUS YEAR: KEUR 26,708)