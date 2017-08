Aug 15 (Reuters) - NEXUS AG:

* H1 EBIT IMPROVED BY 19.0% TO EUR 5.887 MILLION (6M-2016: EUR 4.948 MILLION)​

* H1 GROUP NET INCOME EUR 4.981 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 4.519 MILLION, THUS INCREASING BY 10.2%​

* SALES INCREASED BY APPROX. 12.2 % FROM EUR 51.804 MILLION (6M-2016) TO EUR 58.129 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF-YEAR 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)