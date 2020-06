BRIEF-Nexus Infrastructure Says HY Group Revenue Was £84.2 Mln

June 12 (Reuters) - Nexus Infrastructure PLC:

* NEXUS INFRASTRUCTURE PLC - HY GROUP REVENUE OF £84.2M (H1 2019: £71.0M), AN INCREASE OF 18.5% AND IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS

* NEXUS INFRASTRUCTURE PLC - HY GROUP OPERATING PROFIT OF £3.5M (H1 2019: 2.9M)

* NEXUS INFRASTRUCTURE PLC - FURLOUGHED 87% OF WORKFORCE IN LINE WITH GOVERNMENT’S JOB RETENTION SCHEME

* NEXUS INFRASTRUCTURE PLC - GROUP ORDER BOOK REMAINS STRONG AT £300M (H1 2019: £311M)

* NEXUS INFRASTRUCTURE PLC - RETURN TO WORK MOBILISATION CHALLENGES EXPECTED IN SHORT-TERM AS SITE ACTIVITY STARTS TO INCREASE