BRIEF-Nexus Q1 EBITDA Up By 11.5% At EUR 8.4 Mln

April 29 (Reuters) - Nexus AG:

* ABLE TO IMPROVE SALES BY 9.6% AND ITS EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) BY 11.7% IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2020

* EBITDA REACHED KEUR 8,419 IN FIRST THREE MONTHS AND CONSEQUENTLY INCREASED BY 11.5% (3M 2019: KEUR 7,548).

* Q1 EBIT) INCREASED BY 11.7% FROM KEUR 3,882 (3M 2019) TO KEUR 4,335

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL SURPLUS AMOUNTED TO KEUR 3,037 (3M 2019: KEUR 2,855) AND CONSEQUENTLY INCREASED BY 6.4%.