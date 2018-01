BRIEF-Nexus REIT Announces Changes To Co-CEO Structure

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust :

* NEXUS REIT ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES

* NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ‍JEAN TEASDALE, FORMER CEO OF NOBEL REIT AND CO-CEO OF NEXUS REIT WILL BE LEAVING NEXUS REIT​

* NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - PENDING COMPLETION OF TRANSITION, JEAN WILL BE ACTING IN A COO ROLE

* NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ‍KELLY HANCZYK, FORMER CEO OF EDGEFRONT REIT & CO-CEO OF NEXUS REIT HAS BECOME CEO OF NEXUS REIT​