March 26 (Reuters) - Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust :

* NEXUS REIT TO ACQUIRE $64 MILLION OF WESTERN CANADIAN PROPERTIES

* NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ALSO ENTERED INTO CONDITIONAL AGREEMENTS FOR SALE OF TWO NON-CORE PROPERTIES IN KELOWNA FOR $11.3 MILLION​

* NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - APPROXIMATELY $22.7 MILLION OF UNITS WILL BE ISSUED TO VENDORS AT $2.10 PER UNIT​