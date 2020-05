BRIEF-Nexway Capital Increase With Subscription Rights

May 14 (Reuters) - NEXWAY AG:

* NEXWAY CARRIES OUT A CAPITAL INCREASE WITH SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS WITH A VOLUME OF AROUND EUR 3.9 MILLION AND SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FROM 18 MAY 2020 TO 31 MAY 2020

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF EUR 6.00 PER SHARE

* CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE OFFERED 653,765 NEWLY ISSUED REGISTERED ORDINARY SHARES OF NEXWAY AG WITH A PROPORTIONATE AMOUNT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF EUR 1.00 EACH

* TOTAL VOLUME OF CAPITAL INCREASE WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 3.9 MILLION WHEN FULLY PLACED

* SUBSCRIPTION RATIO IS 1:1, I.E. ONE SHARE HELD BY A SHAREHOLDER ENTITLES HOLDER TO SUBSCRIBE TO ONE NEWLY ISSUED SHARE