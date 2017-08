Aug 14 (Reuters) - NF Energy Saving Corp:

* NF Energy Saving Corporation announces 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue $1.677 million

* NF Energy Saving Corp - qtrly ‍net loss was $261,333 versus net loss of $276,493

* NF Energy Saving Corp - ‍net loss is still be an "important issue" in Q2 due to a significant increase in general and administrative expenses