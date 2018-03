March 26 (Reuters) - BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA SA:

* NATIONAL FUND FOR ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AND WATER MANAGEMENT (NFEP&WM) TO INVEST UP TO 210 MILLION ZLOTYS IN BANK’S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE

* NFEP&WM, THE BANK'S MAIN SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO PARTICIPATE IN BOS SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE SUBJECT TO PENDING APPROVALS