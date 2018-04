BRIEF-NFI Group Says At End Of Q1 2018, Total Backlog Was 11,548 EUS Vs. 9,984 EUS

April 15 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc:

* NFI GROUP ANNOUNCES Q1 2018 ORDERS AND BACKLOG

* GROUP DELIVERED 993 EQUIVALENT UNITS (“EUS”) IN Q1 2018, AN INCREASE OF 101 EUS COMPARED TO Q1 2017

* TOTAL INVENTORY AT APRIL 1, 2018 INCREASED 151 EUS FROM PREVIOUS QUARTER TO 633 EUS

* TOTAL NEW ORDERS IN Q1 2018 TOTALED 736 EUS, WHICH INCLUDED FIRM ORDERS OF 365 EUS (VALUED AT $160.1 MILLION)

* NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES - AT END OF Q1 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS 11,548 EUS (VALUED AT $5.8 BILLION) VERSUS. 9,984 EUS (VALUED AT $5.1 BILLION) AT END OF Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: