BRIEF-NFI Group Update On Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic

* NFI GROUP UPDATE ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* NFI GROUP INC - DEVELOPING AND IMPLEMENTING MITIGATION PLANS TO MANAGE ADVERSE IMPACTS OF PANDEMIC

* NFI GROUP - BOARD HAS DETERMINED TO TEMPORARILY REDUCE CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, FOR PERIOD JANUARY 1 TO MARCH 31, 2020, TO C$0.2125 PER COMMON SHARE

* NFI GROUP - CUSTOMERS, SUPPLIER PARTNERS HAVE EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTIONS RESULTING IN OPERATING, FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IMPACTS FROM OVID-19 PANDEMIC

* NFI GROUP INC - WITHDRAWING FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ISSUED ON MARCH 12, 2020

* NFI GROUP INC - SUSPENDED OR REDUCED BUS AND COACH PRODUCTION AND PART FABRICATION

* NFI GROUP INC - DECREASED OPERATING AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, INCLUDING DELAYS OF CERTAIN PROJECTS

* NFI GROUP INC - BOARD HAS DIRECTED CO TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND BOARD FEES THAT ARE DUE APRIL 1, 2020

* NFI GROUP INC - DOES NOT HAVE ANY MATERIAL DEBT MATURITIES IN 2020

* NFI GROUP INC - INVESTIGATING AVAILABLE GOVERNMENT FINANCIAL SUPPORT AND RELIEF PROGRAMS