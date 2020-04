BRIEF-Nfi Group Will Extend Temporary Idling Of Its New Bus And Coach Production Facilities Into May 2020

April 6 (Reuters) - NFI Group Inc:

* NFI GROUP INC - WILL EXTEND TEMPORARY IDLING OF ITS NEW BUS AND COACH PRODUCTION FACILITIES INTO MAY 2020

* NFI GROUP- WHILE CO HAS ESSENTIALLY IDLED PRODUCTION OF NEW VEHICLES, CONTINUES TO COMPLETE, DELIVER VEHICLES THAT WERE AT VARIOUS STAGES OF PRODUCTION

* NFI GROUP - IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS BANKING PARTNERS TO GET COVENANT RELIEF UNDER ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY, INCREASE ACCESS TO CAPITAL

* NFI GROUP - EVALUATING CANADIAN, AMERICAN, AND UK GOVERNMENT FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS THAT HAVE BEEN CREATED TO HELP ADDRESS IMPACTS OF COVID-19