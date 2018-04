April 12 (Reuters) - NFON AG:

* PREPARING FOR IPO IN 2018

* OFFER COMPRISES A MIX OF PRIMARY AND SECONDARY SHARES WITH A TARGETED FREE FLOAT OF AROUND 50% POST IPO

* IPO GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROX. EUR 50 MILLION

* OFFERING WILL CONSIST OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERINGS IN GERMANY AND LUXEMBOURG Source text for Eikon: (Gdynia Newsroom)