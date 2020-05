May 21 (Reuters) - NGEx Minerals Ltd:

* NGEX MINERALS REPORTS Q1 2020 RESULTS

* NGEX MINERALS LTD - INTRODUCED VOLUNTARY REDUCTIONS TO SENIOR MANAGEMENT SALARIES, RANGING FROM APPROXIMATELY 10-30%

* NGEX MINERALS LTD - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED $0.02