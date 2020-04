April 16 (Reuters) - NGEx Minerals Ltd:

* NGEX MINERALS REPORTS Q4 2019 RESULTS AND PROVIDES STATEMENT ON READINESS AND RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* COMPANY CONFIRMS THAT IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS OPERATING OBJECTIVES FOR 2019/2020 FIELD SEASON

* AGREED TO MAKE REDUCTIONS TO SENIOR MANAGEMENT SALARIES BETWEEN ABOUT 10% TO 25% FOR DURATION OF CRISIS

